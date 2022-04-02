Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.