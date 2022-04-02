Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $284.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $284.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.58% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

FIVE stock opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.34. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $70,651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $4,148,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Five Below by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

