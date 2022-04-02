Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($91.21) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cancom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.07 ($79.20).

Cancom stock opened at €56.00 ($61.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Cancom has a 1-year low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($71.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is €52.21 and its 200 day moving average is €55.60.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

