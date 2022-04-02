Dfyn Network Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.25 or 0.07515378 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,126.58 or 0.99721959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00046320 BTC.

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 98,489,583 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

