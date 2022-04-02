DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 458,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
In other ACCO Brands news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ACCO opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
