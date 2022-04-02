DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,058 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 57.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,647 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,662,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,373,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

KGC opened at $6.02 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

