Diamond (DMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.28 Million

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00004223 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $12,506.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041739 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,674,738 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

