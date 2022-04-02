Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
DSX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
NYSE DSX opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $479.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.