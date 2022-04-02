Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DSX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NYSE DSX opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $479.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

