DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,681. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.32. 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

