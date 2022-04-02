Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 128,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,065. The stock has a market cap of $755.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.