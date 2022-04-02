Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.
DGII traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 128,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,065. The stock has a market cap of $755.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
