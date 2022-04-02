Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.60 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.45). 2,096,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,167,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.60 ($1.42).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.42.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.