Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of DCOM opened at $34.75 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

