Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 323 ($4.23) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 349 ($4.57).

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 335.75 ($4.40).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DLG opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.05. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 324 ($4.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($98,128.90).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.