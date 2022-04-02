Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.39) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.94.
DIISY stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $17.88.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.
