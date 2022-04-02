Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. Discovery Energy shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 950 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

