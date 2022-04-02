Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 81 ($1.06) price target on the stock.

Shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 45.90 ($0.60). 1,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £82.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.95. Distribution Finance Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 64.61 ($0.85). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.26.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

