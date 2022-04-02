DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will post $581.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $582.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.61 million. DocuSign posted sales of $469.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.59.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

