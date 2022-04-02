Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Dollar General has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $226.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average of $216.95. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.