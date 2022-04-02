Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$79.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.09.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$52.22 and a 52-week high of C$73.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

