Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 104,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $10,586,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,098,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

