DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

DRD stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

