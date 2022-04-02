DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
DRD stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
