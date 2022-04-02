Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$16.13. The company had a trading volume of 422,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,934. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$13.49 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

