Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$16.13. The company had a trading volume of 422,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,934. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$13.49 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.