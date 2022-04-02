Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

