Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of DNB opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

