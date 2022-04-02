DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE DD opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

