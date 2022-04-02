Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €47.00 by Berenberg Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.59% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($56.04) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.27 ($51.95).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €26.92 ($29.58) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.14. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($48.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

