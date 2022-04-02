Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Dynagas LNG Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 234,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.