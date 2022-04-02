Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 232.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 134,187 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $10,554,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 248.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.23, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

