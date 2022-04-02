Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 9,770,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of DT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,402. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.23, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynatrace by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Dynatrace by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

