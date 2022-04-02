Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,037. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

