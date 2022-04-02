e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $109.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00271543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,551 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,382 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

