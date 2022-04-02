Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 748,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,812. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

