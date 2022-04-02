eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in eBay by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.