EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 134.03% from the stock’s current price.

SATS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. EchoStar has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

