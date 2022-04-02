Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,116 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,059,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $13,026,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

