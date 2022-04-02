Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE EW traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,549. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

