eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFTR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,503,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

EFTR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. 13,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,379. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

