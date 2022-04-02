eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. 59,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,919. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.02 million, a P/E ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 0.40.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in eGain by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in eGain by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eGain by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

