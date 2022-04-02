Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ESLT traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.97. 26,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $238.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,002,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365,693 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 207.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 207,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

