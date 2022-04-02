Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EARN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $3,152,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 109,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 107,886 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

