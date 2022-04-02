Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
EARN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.
Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $3,152,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 109,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 107,886 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
