Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Announces Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 237,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,977. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 537.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.