Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Announces Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 237,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,977. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 537.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

