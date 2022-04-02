Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BABYF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 288,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Else Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.