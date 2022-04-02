EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of EMCORE stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 290,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. EMCORE has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in EMCORE by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EMCORE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EMCORE by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 340,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

