Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $116.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,188. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,298,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

