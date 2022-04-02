Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.42

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 28112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $33,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

