Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at TD Securities

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.19.

Shares of ENB stock traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,323. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.2300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

