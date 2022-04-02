Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of CVE EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

