EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.10.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $287.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.