EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $305.89 and last traded at $302.48. 3,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,418,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.10.

The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.22.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

