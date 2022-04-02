EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $305.89 and last traded at $302.48. 3,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,418,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.10.
The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.22.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.