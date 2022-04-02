Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Raised to GBX 120

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, raised their price target on shares of Equals Group from GBX 98 ($1.28) to GBX 99 ($1.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of EQLS stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Equals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 37.01 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £138.09 million and a PE ratio of -27.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.70.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

